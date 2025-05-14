B.C. premier set to provide update on trade diversification

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby and Minister of Agriculture and Food Lana Popham are set to speak on Wednesday afternoon about trade diversification.

They will speak at 12:15 p.m. PT. Global News will carry the event live here.

A few weeks ago, Eby congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election win and urged him to “commit to a new era of federal-provincial-territorial cooperation.”

The missive comes following a campaign in which Carney positioned himself as best prepared to bolster Canada’s economy and sovereignty under the shadow of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and annexation threats.

In the letter, Eby emphasized the need to break down interprovincial trade barriers to offset the U.S. tariff threat, along with the need for a national response to Trump’s attacks on the forestry industry.

The letter called for a “Team Canada” approach to U.S. softwood lumber duties, which it said represent a serious threat to B.C.’s economy and workers. Such an approach must support affected workers while seeking to incorporate a new softwood lumber agreement in any trade deals reached with the U.S., it added.