Sports

Veteran quarterback Shea Patterson released by Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2025 12:46 pm
1 min read
American quarterback Shea Patterson was among seven players released Wednesday by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Patterson, 28, signed with Winnipeg following two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot, 212-pound Patterson completed 131 of 217 passes for 1,655 yards with six TDs and five interceptions in 2024 with the Riders, posting a 2-4-1 record in seven starts with the club.

Patterson began his CFL career with Montreal in 2021.

The move came as CFL teams had to get their training-camp rosters down to 75 players, excluding non-counters.

Also released were receiver Scott Brown, offensive lineman Austin Euler, defensive lineman Ryan Johnson, defensive backs Patrick Rogers and Marcus Hillman, and kicker Andrew Mevis. All are Americans.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

