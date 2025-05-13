Menu

Traffic

8 kids taken to hospital in rural Manitoba crash between school bus, tractor: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Treherne RCMP are investigating a crash between a school bus and a tractor.
Treherne RCMP are investigating a crash between a school bus and a tractor. Manitoba RCMP
Eight kids were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash between a school bus and a tractor in the RM of Grey Tuesday morning, Manitoba RCMP said.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Road 37 West and Road 43 North, and when police arrived, emergency medical services were already on scene.

RCMP said 31 students from the Prairie Spirit School Division were on the bus, which appears to have rear-ended the tractor.

Both drivers were also taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. Police said alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

