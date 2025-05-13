Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta premier’s chief of staff criticizes Carney’s pick for new federal environment minister

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 3:21 pm
2 min read
Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, takes part in the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, takes part in the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s chief of staff is sounding the alarm over Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pick to head up the government’s environment portfolio.

Rob Anderson took to social media Tuesday to air his misgivings about new Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin.

“Sit down for this one Alberta…Meet Canada’s new Environment Minister,” he writes.

He points to Dabrusin’s website, which touts her support for putting a price on carbon pollution, her strong stance against oilsands expansion, and her push for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Anderson concludes: “fire…meet gas.”

Smith has said policies put in place under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, such as Ottawa’s emissions cap, have done nothing but harm Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta scraps industrial carbon tax increase'
Alberta scraps industrial carbon tax increase

And, she has long vilified former environment minister Steven Guilbeault as an extreme environmentalist. Guilbeault will stay in cabinet as minister of Canadian identity and culture and the minister responsible for official languages.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The premier has said she wants to reset the province’s combative relationship with Ottawa, demanding major changes on the environment file.

That includes unfettered access to build oil and gas pipelines to the coasts, and a repeal of the Liberals’ single-use plastics ban.

As for Alberta representation, Carney appointed Edmonton Centre member of Parliament Eleanor Olszewski in charge of emergency management and community resilience. She will also be the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, a former corporate executive who served as an adviser to Carney while he was leading the Bank of Canada, will replace Jonathan Wilkinson.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Carney cabinet shuffle: Chrystia Freeland stays on as transport minister'
Carney cabinet shuffle: Chrystia Freeland stays on as transport minister
Trending Now

Carney’s new cabinet comes after Smith threatened a national unity crisis over her province’s grievances.

She moved quickly after last month’s election to lower the bar for citizens to demand a referendum question, including on seceding from Canada.

That sparked renewed separatist sentiment among some in Alberta who are organizing to push for a referendum.

While Smith has said she supports Alberta remaining in Canada, she has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate “are not fringe voices.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier defends speech outlining grievances with Ottawa'
Alberta premier defends speech outlining grievances with Ottawa
Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices