Union says thousands of Alberta civil servants have voted to strike to back demands

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing thousands of Alberta government workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Guy Smith, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, said members have voted 90 per cent in favour of hitting the picket lines.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Smith said the goal remains to get a deal at the bargaining table.

“We do not want to have to use the clear strike mandate we have received, but we will, if necessary,” he said, calling it a historic strike vote.

A strike date has not been set, but the strike vote is valid for four months.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The union represents about 23,000 people in jobs ranging from administrative work and law enforcement to social work and Alberta Wildfire. Smith said his members are dedicated Albertans working on the front lines to “make the government look good.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union, which is seeking wage hikes, improved working conditions and job security, had been at the bargaining table for well over a year but reached an impasse with the Alberta government, Smith said.

He accused them of trying to divide his membership.

“We believe our position is fair,” Smith said. “Obviously, we’re willing to negotiate. We want to negotiate. We believe a deal is achievable.”

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Horner has said the province had applied for a lockout vote should union members vote in favour of a strike, but would not say if it would be used.