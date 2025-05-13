Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Union says thousands of Alberta civil servants have voted to strike to back demands

By Fakiha Baig and Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
A file photo of the AUPE logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the AUPE logo. File/Global News
The union representing thousands of Alberta government workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Guy Smith, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, said members have voted 90 per cent in favour of hitting the picket lines.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Smith said the goal remains to get a deal at the bargaining table.

“We do not want to have to use the clear strike mandate we have received, but we will, if necessary,” he said, calling it a historic strike vote.

A strike date has not been set, but the strike vote is valid for four months.

The union represents about 23,000 people in jobs ranging from administrative work and law enforcement to social work and Alberta Wildfire. Smith said his members are dedicated Albertans working on the front lines to “make the government look good.”

The union, which is seeking wage hikes, improved working conditions and job security, had been at the bargaining table for well over a year but reached an impasse with the Alberta government, Smith said.

He accused them of trying to divide his membership.

“We believe our position is fair,” Smith said. “Obviously, we’re willing to negotiate. We want to negotiate. We believe a deal is achievable.”

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Horner has said the province had applied for a lockout vote should union members vote in favour of a strike, but would not say if it would be used.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

