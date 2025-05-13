Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Mark Carney’s cabinet: 5 B.C. MPs given positions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 1:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney cabinet shuffle: Chrystia Freeland stays on as transport minister'
Carney cabinet shuffle: Chrystia Freeland stays on as transport minister
Chrystia Freeland has retained her position as Canada’s Minister of Transport and Internal Trade in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet. Her position was formally announced at the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two Liberal MPs from British Columbia will be part of Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s cabinet, while three will be secretaries of state.

Gregor Robertson, the former Vancouver mayor and the new MP for Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby, will be the housing and infrastructure minister.

Jill McKnight, the rookie MP for Delta, will be the minister for veterans affairs and the associate minister for national defence.

Longtime Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai will be secretary of state for international development.

Stephanie McLean, the new MP for Esquimalt Saanich Sooke will be the secretary of state for seniors.

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr will be secretary of state for defence procurement.

Click to play video: 'Carney cabinet shuffle: Anand replaces Joly as foreign affairs minister'
Carney cabinet shuffle: Anand replaces Joly as foreign affairs minister

Meanwhile, Canada has a new foreign affairs minister in Carney’s cabinet as relations with the U.S. remain tense.

Story continues below advertisement
Anita Anand is taking on the foreign affairs role, replacing Mélanie Joly, in Carney’s first cabinet shuffle following the federal election last month.
Trending Now

Joly was among those who joined Carney on his recent trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump. She’s been shifted to the role of minister of industry and minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, as well as registrar general.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne was also on that trip but remains in his role, while adding the role of minister of national revenue to his responsibilities.

The other member of that trip, Dominic LeBlanc, keeps his role as intergovernmental affairs minister but is also listed as the minister responsible for “One Canadian economy” and will be responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, likely taking a key role in negotiations with the Trump administration. He will also serve as president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada.

— with files from Sean Previl

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices