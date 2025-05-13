Mark Carney’s cabinet: 5 B.C. MPs given positions

Send this page to someone via email

Two Liberal MPs from British Columbia will be part of Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s cabinet, while three will be secretaries of state.

Gregor Robertson, the former Vancouver mayor and the new MP for Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby, will be the housing and infrastructure minister.

Jill McKnight, the rookie MP for Delta, will be the minister for veterans affairs and the associate minister for national defence.

Longtime Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai will be secretary of state for international development.

Stephanie McLean, the new MP for Esquimalt Saanich Sooke will be the secretary of state for seniors.

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr will be secretary of state for defence procurement.

Meanwhile, Canada has a new foreign affairs minister in Carney’s cabinet as relations with the U.S. remain tense.

Joly was among those who joined Carney on his recent trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump. She’s been shifted to the role of minister of industry and minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, as well as registrar general.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne was also on that trip but remains in his role, while adding the role of minister of national revenue to his responsibilities.

The other member of that trip, Dominic LeBlanc, keeps his role as intergovernmental affairs minister but is also listed as the minister responsible for “One Canadian economy” and will be responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, likely taking a key role in negotiations with the Trump administration. He will also serve as president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada.

— with files from Sean Previl