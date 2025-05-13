Alberta cabinet minister Ric McIver resigns, becomes new Speaker of the legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver has resigned from cabinet and has been elected as the new Speaker of the legislative assembly.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Premier Danielle Smith congratulated McIver and said “he is respected on both sides of the aisle and I know he will approach his new role as Speaker with the utmost seriousness.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The election of a new Speaker became necessary after Nathan Cooper resigned from the position last week to become the province’s representative in Washington.

Smith added that she’s grateful for McIver’s commitment and hard work in serving Albertans.

Tourism Minister Joseph Schow will take on McIver’s portfolio on an interim basis.

McIver served as municipal affairs minister under two premiers and had previous experience as transportation minister, infrastructure minister and jobs minister.

Story continues below advertisement

He was first elected to the legislative assembly in 2012 after more than a decade as a city councillor in Calgary.