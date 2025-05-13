Menu

Politics

Alberta cabinet minister Ric McIver resigns, becomes new Speaker of the legislature

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver speaks as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith looks on during a press conference in Edmonton, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. McIver has resigned from cabinet amid speculation he will run for the vacant position of Speaker of the house. View image in full screen
Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver speaks as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith looks on during a press conference in Edmonton, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. McIver has resigned from cabinet amid speculation he will run for the vacant position of Speaker of the house. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver has resigned from cabinet and has been elected as the new Speaker of the legislative assembly.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Premier Danielle Smith congratulated McIver and said “he is respected on both sides of the aisle and I know he will approach his new role as Speaker with the utmost seriousness.”

The election of a new Speaker became necessary after Nathan Cooper resigned from the position last week to become the province’s representative in Washington.

Smith added that she’s grateful for McIver’s commitment and hard work in serving Albertans.

Tourism Minister Joseph Schow will take on McIver’s portfolio on an interim basis.

McIver served as municipal affairs minister under two premiers and had previous experience as transportation minister, infrastructure minister and jobs minister.

He was first elected to the legislative assembly in 2012 after more than a decade as a city councillor in Calgary.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

