Craft distiller fast-tracks expansion plans in N.B. due to reduced trade barriers

Send this page to someone via email

Business is booming for Snowfox Vodka, a craft distiller based in Moncton, N.B., that sells its products in the Maritimes and in international markets like Latin America and Africa.

Interprovincial trade barriers have made expansion within Canada a daunting task, according to Snowfox Vodka president Issa Seck.

“There’s a lot of restrictions and you have to go through, like approvals and licensing,” Seck said in an interview.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There’s quotas as well and that can make it really hard for small businesses like ours to compete on a bigger scale.”

Now that New Brunswick has signed a trade agreement with Ontario, Seck says they want to expand into that province.

That, coupled with a seven per cent increase in domestic sales and increasing international sales, has fast-tracked its intention to undergo a $4.6-million expansion project.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s not the only one seeing a silver lining in the trade war.

Peter Burbridge of the North Brewing Company in Halifax said April was one of his busiest sales months on record in his 12 years in business.

For more on this story, watch the story above.