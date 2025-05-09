Manitoba premier welcomes second child from Gaza in need of health care

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this year, the Manitoba government has welcomed a child from the Gaza Strip in need of health care.

Premier Wab Kinew says the kindergarten-aged boy and some family members made their way to Egypt and were flown to Winnipeg after being screened by international non-profit workers and the federal government.

Kinew cites health privacy laws for not disclosing the child’s condition, but says the boy needs medical care that is not available in his home region.

The arrival follows that of an 11-year-old Palestinian boy from Gaza via Egypt in January, who also needed health care.

Kinew says in both cases, the Manitoba Islamic Association and other community groups have fundraised to provide housing, food and other necessities.

Since the Israel-Hamas war started in October 2023, children have been sent from Gaza to Qatar, North America and various European countries for medical care.

“Manitobans have a helping heart and when we can help kids, I think that’s something we can all rally around,” Kinew told reporters Friday, hours after the family landed at Winnipeg’s airport.

The boy arrived alongside his mother, grandmother and two younger siblings, Kinew said, and the treatment he requires can be handled by the capacity in the province’s health system.

The first boy who arrived in January is doing well, the premier said.

“The child is in school, the child has made friends … and they’ve had their medical appointments with physicians who, while respecting their confidentiality, are telling us they’re on a good path health-wise,” said Kinew.