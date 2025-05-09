RCMP arrest Alberta man accused of tampering with sprinkler used for wildfire defence

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Redwater, Alta., have released details on an arrest in a disturbing case related to the out-of-control wildfire burning in Sturgeon County, north of Edmonton.

Police said on Friday that they have arrested a man who is accused of tampering with a sprinkler that was being used to protect homes in the evacuation area near the Redwater Provincial Recreation Area.

The RCMP said officers were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed a man who appeared to be trespassing.

Upon further investigation, they learned the man appeared to be tampering with the sprinkler systems, rendering them inactive.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man was arrested, and his identity has not been released yet, but police said charges are pending.

“We want to send a clear message to those who have evacuated as well as to those who enter evacuation zones to cause harm” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Michael Jaszczyszyn.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are patrolling evacuation areas and will continue to apprehend, arrest and charge all those who commit criminal activities within those zones,” warned Jaszczyszyn.

The RCMP said more details will be released after charges are laid.

Fifty-six homes are under mandatory evacuation notice in the area closest to the fire and dozens more are on evacuation alert.