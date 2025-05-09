Menu

Health

Letter says working conditions at Regina General Hospital in question, lives at risk

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 12:00 pm
Working conditions at Regina General Hospital questioned, lives at risk
WATCH: A letter from medical staff at Regina General Hospital, leaked by the Opposition NDP, alleges people have died before getting life-saving care due to short staffing.
A letter of concern signed by over a dozen technologists and nurses in Regina General Hospital’s interventional radiology department is shining a light on its working conditions.

The letter, leaked by the Opposition NDP, alleges that people have died before they could get life-saving treatment due to short staffing.

Saskatchewan’s Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says that Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to bring in contracted medical workers to help ease the situation.

Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.

