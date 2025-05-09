Letter says working conditions at Regina General Hospital in question, lives at risk

See more sharing options

A letter of concern signed by over a dozen technologists and nurses in Regina General Hospital’s interventional radiology department is shining a light on its working conditions.

The letter, leaked by the Opposition NDP, alleges that people have died before they could get life-saving treatment due to short staffing.

Saskatchewan’s Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says that Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to bring in contracted medical workers to help ease the situation.

