Letter says working conditions at Regina General Hospital in question, lives at risk

A letter of concern signed by over a dozen technologists and nurses in Regina General Hospital’s interventional radiology department is shining a light on its working conditions.
The letter, leaked by the Opposition NDP, alleges that people have died before they could get life-saving treatment due to short staffing.
Saskatchewan’s Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says that Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to bring in contracted medical workers to help ease the situation.
Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.
