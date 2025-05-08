Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment

Nova Scotia to speed up environmental reviews for clean energy projects

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Environment Minister Tim Halman poses for a photo at the legislature in Halifax, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Environment Minister Tim Halman poses for a photo at the legislature in Halifax, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. GAC
Nova Scotia is moving to speed up its environmental review process for a number of clean energy projects.

Under the new changes larger biomass, biogas and clean fuel projects have been reclassified to the quicker Class 1 assessment process.

Small modular reactor projects, previously not covered by regulations, have also been added as Class 1 projects.

Meanwhile, the consultation period for the public and the Mi’kmaq under Class 1 has been extended by 10 days for a total of 40 days, while the entire assessment period remains at 50 days.

The more rigorous Class 2 assessment, which can take more than two years, is now reserved for projects such as pulp mills, cement plants, incinerators and large energy plants.

Environment Minister Tim Halman says without the ability to build clean energy projects faster, the province will not be able to meet environmental commitments such as reaching net zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Under the changes, smaller wood biomass projects will be exempt from the environmental review process and will be managed through the Environment Department’s industrial approval process.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

