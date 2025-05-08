Nova Scotia to speed up environmental reviews for clean energy projects

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is moving to speed up its environmental review process for a number of clean energy projects.

Under the new changes larger biomass, biogas and clean fuel projects have been reclassified to the quicker Class 1 assessment process.

Small modular reactor projects, previously not covered by regulations, have also been added as Class 1 projects.

Meanwhile, the consultation period for the public and the Mi’kmaq under Class 1 has been extended by 10 days for a total of 40 days, while the entire assessment period remains at 50 days.

The more rigorous Class 2 assessment, which can take more than two years, is now reserved for projects such as pulp mills, cement plants, incinerators and large energy plants.

Environment Minister Tim Halman says without the ability to build clean energy projects faster, the province will not be able to meet environmental commitments such as reaching net zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Under the changes, smaller wood biomass projects will be exempt from the environmental review process and will be managed through the Environment Department’s industrial approval process.