Canada

Quebec reports record low fertility and near-record rate of immigration in 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2025 11:43 am
Quebec is reporting a near-record rate of immigration in 2024, with the province’s population increasing to more than 9.1 million at the start of this year.

A new report from Quebec’s statistics institute says nearly 160,000 immigrants arrived in Quebec last year, the second-highest number recorded after 2023.

The majority of the newcomers were non-permanent residents, including temporary foreign workers, international students and asylum seekers.

The institute says there were nearly 617,000 non-permanent residents in Quebec in January 2025, and nearly half were temporary foreign workers.

Deaths outnumbered births in Quebec last year, with the fertility rate reaching a record low of 1.33 children per woman.

Life expectancy in the province was 82.7 years, which has changed little since 2016.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

