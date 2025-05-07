Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver mayor ‘frustrated’ with slow pace to abolish city’s park board

By Simon Little & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 8:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor frustrated with park board plan'
Vancouver mayor frustrated with park board plan
A year and a half after Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim made moves to dissolve the city's park board, he is frustrated the deal isn't done yet. As Alissa Thibault reports, it's up to the province now, and the premier says the mayor will have to wait.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver’s mayor says he’s frustrated the province has yet to make legal changes that would permit the abolition of the city’s elected park board.

Ken Sim asked the provincial government to amend the Vancouver Charter in December 2023, a critical step in his plan to dissolve the Vancouver Park Board.

The following spring, Premier David Eby signalled the government was “committed” to making the changes after the 2024 provincial election, should he be re-elected.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board transition could save $7M a year'
Vancouver Park Board transition could save $7M a year

Those changes haven’t happened fast enough, Sim said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are frustrated right now, I just want to be very clear, we have done everything the province has asked of us,” he said.

“We have support from all three First Nations … when (the province)  asked for a financial plan, we came back with it, the unions are on board.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Eby, meanwhile, said he recognized the issue was a priority for the mayor and had been working with the city “to ensure all the ducks are in a row.”

However, he pinned the lack of action on the file on slow progress on the provincial legislative agenda.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor announces next steps in abolishing Park Board'
Vancouver mayor announces next steps in abolishing Park Board

“There are a lot of new MLAs, they are finding their feet, they are asking questions they need to ask, but it has resulted in a reduced legislative schedule, and the park board, unfortunately, was a casualty of that,” Eby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Abolishing the park board has proven controversial.

Sim campaigned on keeping and fixing the elected body in the 2022 municipal election, but months later, reversed course, saying it was too broken to repair.

Trending Now

Sim argues that cutting the body would eliminate red tape and redundancies, while saving the city about $7 million a year.

Critics — including four sitting park board commissioners, three who initially ran under Sim’s ABC Slate — say it fulfils an important democratic role, and that Sim doesn’t have the mandate to eliminate it.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board votes to modernize mandate and safeguard its future'
Vancouver Park Board votes to modernize mandate and safeguard its future

Community centre associations and the opposition BC Conservatives have also come out against scrapping the park board.

As the process drags on, the prospect of the park board’s future becoming a campaign issue in the 2026 municipal election grows.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s something former park board chair Aaron Jasper says he’d prefer to see.

“If he feels that strongly about it, then he should make this a key part of his platform and run on it in the next election,” Jasper said.

“Focus on the important stuff. We have a mental health crisis, we have an opioid crisis, we have a housing crisis. There are so many more important things.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices