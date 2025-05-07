Menu

Headline link
Politics

Saskatoon recommends longer snow-clearing timeline for priority streets

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
Saskatoon’s Transportation Committee is recommending a 48-hour timeline to clear priority two streets, up from the current 36 hours.

The change comes as city crews struggle to meet the existing target without additional resources.

A more costly option to maintain the 36-hour goal, adding equipment and staff, was considered but not approved.

Watch the video above for the full story.

