Politics

Smith dismisses Ford’s warning about separatist threats in Alberta

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 4:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith to take questions from reporters about Alberta’s future in Canada'
Premier Danielle Smith to take questions from reporters about Alberta’s future in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Danielle Smith is expected to take questions from reporters in Alberta on Tuesday after announcing a day earlier that if citizens gather enough signatures, she will call a referendum on separating from Canada. Kendra Slugoski reports.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is urging her Ontario counterpart Doug Ford to mind his own business when it comes to talk of separating from Canada.

Smith announced this week that she doesn’t want Alberta to leave Canada but, if enough residents sign a petition asking for a referendum on it, she’ll make sure it’s put to a vote in 2026.

Ford, without mentioning Smith by name, says Canadian unity is critical as the country engages in a tariff fight with the United States and now is not the time to threaten to quit the country.

Asked about his comment, Smith says she has a great friendship with Ford but doesn’t tell him how he should run his province.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters in Washington, D.C., that Canada is always stronger when Canadians work together.

In Quebec, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the leader of the sovereigntist Parti Québécois, says Smith is simply standing up for her province’s autonomy.

Click to play video: 'Alta. premier says she’ll work with Carney ‘in good faith’ to repair relations'
Alta. premier says she’ll work with Carney ‘in good faith’ to repair relations
© 2025 The Canadian Press

