Leafs goalie Stolarz leaves game in second period

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz won’t return to Monday’s playoff series opener against the Florida Panthers after leaving the game in the second period.

The team says he is “under evaluation.”

Stolarz took an elbow to the back of the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett shortly before his departure.

Television replays appeared to show the Toronto netminder vomiting into a bucket by the team bench a short time later.

Toronto had a 4-1 lead when Stolarz was replaced by Joseph Woll.

Stolarz played all six games in Toronto’s first-round series win over Ottawa, posting a 2.21 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.