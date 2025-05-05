SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs goalie Stolarz leaves game in second period

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 10:20 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz won’t return to Monday’s playoff series opener against the Florida Panthers after leaving the game in the second period.

The team says he is “under evaluation.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario'
Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario

Stolarz took an elbow to the back of the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett shortly before his departure.

Story continues below advertisement

Television replays appeared to show the Toronto netminder vomiting into a bucket by the team bench a short time later.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto had a 4-1 lead when Stolarz was replaced by Joseph Woll.

Trending Now

Stolarz played all six games in Toronto’s first-round series win over Ottawa, posting a 2.21 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices