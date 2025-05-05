‘We stand by our pricing’: Canada’s Wonderland responds to hidden fee allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The Competition Bureau of Canada has launched legal action against Canada’s Wonderland, accusing the theme park of using misleading pricing tactics to hide processing fees during online purchases.

In a filing submitted to the Competition Tribunal, the bureau alleges that Wonderland has engaged in “drip pricing”, a practice where a product is advertised at one price, but additional mandatory fees are added later in the checkout process.

The bureau says these fees range from $0.99 to $9.99 and are not disclosed up front and mislead consumers.

“Canadians should always be able to trust the initial advertised price,” said Matthew Boswel, commissioner of competition. “Misleading tactics like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers.”

The bureau is asking the tribunal to order Wonderland to stop the practice, issue restitution to affected customers, and pay a financial penalty.

But Wonderland is pushing back hard, calling the bureau’s claims “unfounded” and defending its pricing structure as transparent and consumer friendly.

“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jigar Patel, spokesperson for the park, in a statement. “We are committed to providing them with exceptional experiences, clear information and meaningful choice.”

The park argues that it does not engage in drip pricing, and that all applicable fees are disclosed clearly at the beginning of the purchasing process.

“From the outset, our guests receive disclosure of any applicable fees. We ensure customers understand exactly what they are purchasing.”

Wonderland also added that the bureau’s approach, which would require static, all-inclusive pricing, could hurt consumers by limiting flexibility and increasing base ticket prices.

“The bureau’s demands to prohibit processing fees — including variable fees — undermine consumer choice and flexibility,” the statement reads.

Based in Vaughan, Ont., just north of Toronto, Canada’s Wonderland is the country’s largest amusement park and a top summer destination. It’s owned by Six Flags, which operates parks across North America.

Despite the legal action, Canada’s Wonderland says it will continue to stand by its guests and its policies.

“We’d like to thank our guests for their continued trust and support as we continue to advocate for your interests and defend our practices.”