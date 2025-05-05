SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Marner to play Game 1 after birth of first child

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 1:24 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will suit up for his team’s second-round series opener against Florida tonight.

Marner stepped away from the team on the weekend as he and wife Stephanie welcomed their first child.

But he was on the ice this morning for Toronto’s optional skate.

Leafs head coach Craig Berube said he expects the Marner, who turns 28 today, to have jump despite all the off-ice action.

Marner had eight points in Toronto’s six-game win over Ottawa in the opening round.

Meanwhile, the defending Stanley Cup-champion Panthers will be without defenceman Aaron Ekblad as he concludes a two-game suspension for his blow to the head on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in the last round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

