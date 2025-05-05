Menu

Economy

‘More chaos and uncertainty’ from Trump over film industry tariff, B.C.’s minister says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 2:00 pm
2 min read
Trump orders 100% tariff on movies made abroad in bid to save ‘dying’ Hollywood
U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on all foreign-made films on Sunday, claiming U.S. studios working abroad are hurting a 'dying' Hollywood.
B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport said he is concerned about the 70,000 people working in the province’s film and television industry.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday night saying he is authorizing officials to begin the process of implementing a 100 per cent tariff on all movie coming into the U.S. that are “produced on foreign lands.”

Trump said “we want movies made in America again.”

Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert said in a statement that “This is more chaos and uncertainty from the White House. Every day President Trump says something different, and we will monitor to see what actually happens.

“We share the concerns that the more than 70,000 people working in the motion picture sector in B.C. are feeling about this.”

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 filming transforms Nanaimo streets

Chandra Herbert said regardless of what happens, the province is going to keep standing up for B.C. and the jobs the motion picture industry creates in the province.

“B.C. is one of the top filming destinations in the world,” he said.

“We have the best crews and talent, and the most beautiful shooting locations. People want to film here and we’re going to keep supporting that success.”

Trump did not offer any specifics on how exactly the tariff would be implemented.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said “Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again.”

TV blockbuster ‘The Last of Us’ filming in B.C.

According to Creative BC, there are currently 29 productions in progress in the province.

The province has also been home to some of the world’s biggest movies and TV shows, including The Last of Us season 2, the Deadpool movies, X-Files, Elf, 50 Shades of Grey, Legends of the Fall, Mission Impossible 4, Riverdale and the Twilight Saga, just to name a few.

