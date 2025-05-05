SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Manitoba First Nation evacuated due to nearby wildfires, 1 home destroyed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 12:20 pm
1 min read
Fire restrictions for parts of Manitoba in place
RELATED: Fire restrictions in parts of the southeast and Interlake regions of the province have gone into effect because of dry conditions.
A First Nation in Manitoba’s Interlake region says one home burned down and several garages and outbuildings have been destroyed due to a nearby wildfire.

Peguis First Nation declared a state of emergency early Sunday evening as nearby wildfires spread over the weekend because of high winds, hot temperatures and dry conditions.

In a social media post this morning, Peguis says 350 evacuees were sent out of the community to Selkirk and Winnipeg due to heavy smoke, dangerous conditions and health risks.

The post says one family lost their home on Sunday and the total damage of other structure losses is still being assessed.

It says the main wildfire is under control, but small fires continue to burn and crews remain active in the area to monitor hot spots and prevent flare-ups.

There are nine active fires burning in Manitoba.

Thousands still out of homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to wildfires
© 2025 The Canadian Press

