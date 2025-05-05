Regina to move forward with putting fluoride in water supply in 2026

Send this page to someone via email

A proposal to take a new look at Regina’s plans to put fluoride in its water supply was shot down in a 7-3 vote Friday at city council.

The issue resurfaced when Ward 10 councillor Clark Bezo introduced a reconsideration motion on the issue. After an eight-hour meeting council voted against the motion. The city will move forward with its fluoridation plan.

The City of Regina approved its initial plan in 2021 saying it would start putting fluoride in water once upgrades to the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant were complete.

However, just months away from the project wrapping up, Bezo asked that council reconsider its decision and postpone the fluoridation citing sources claiming negative impacts on human health.

Dozens of community members, experts and people from across North America came forward to speak or sent in written submissions about the topic on hand at Friday’s meeting, either voicing support or opposition to the subject.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority spoke in favour of fluoridation, saying it is an effective public health measure for preventing tooth decay and that is safe for people and the environment.

Some Regina residents argued their right to bodily autonomy and asked the city to re-consider the former council’s decision.

Regina is a holdout among Saskatchewan cities for fluoridating its water supply. Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw all have fluoridation programs.

The councillors in favour of the reconsideration motion were Clark Bezo, Shobna Radons and Dan Rashovich.

Fluoride is slated to be in Regina’s water supply by 2026.