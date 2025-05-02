Winnipeg Jets playoff run inspires philanthropy at K-8 school in The Maples

Send this page to someone via email

One step inside James Nisbet Community School and there’s no doubt who the entire school is cheering for.

Go Jets Go signs, whiteout towels, player posters and inspirational quotes paper the walls and halls of the kindergarten-Grade 8 school in The Maples in Winnipeg.

Most students are wearing Winnipeg Jets apparel or white in support of the team ahead of Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs on Friday.

James Nisbet Community School students have filled halls, walls and display cases with items to support the Winnipeg Jets' bid for the Stanley Cup.

“It creates a lot of connections and a sense of belonging,” lifelong Jets fan and Grade 6 teacher Sarah Martens says.

“There’s a lot of newcomer families or first-generation kiddos who’ve just come here themselves in the last year or two. It’s a great way to connect even if they’re not hockey fans.”

On top of building community pride, the curriculum is Jets-fuelled these days — reading, writing and arithmetic, all steeped in team trivia and history.

The students also organized a fundraiser for the True North Youth Foundation, which supports activities and wellness programs for under-served kids

“We decided to use the playoff season as a starting point to raise money,” Grade 8 student Ramon Anima says.

They sold $1 raffle tickets for students to win a chance at Jets items and quickly blasted past their $500 target.

“There’s very generous people here we appreciate it,” Anima says, noting some kids brought in $20 and shared the money so other kids could get their name on a raffle ticket too.

“We have a nice community here supporting the Jets. Sports brings everyone together.”

With $640 raised so far and the Jets continuing their playoff journey, Anima says the new fundraising goal for the True North Youth Foundation is $1,000 and he has faith in his school community to get there.