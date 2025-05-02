Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets playoff run inspires philanthropy at K-8 school in The Maples

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Marketing and promotional materials are prepped to raise funds for the True North Youth Foundation while James Nisbet Community School basks in community pride while cheering on the Winnipeg Jets. View image in full screen
Marketing and promotional materials are prepped to raise funds for the True North Youth Foundation while James Nisbet Community School basks in community pride while cheering on the Winnipeg Jets. Sarah Martens
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One step inside James Nisbet Community School and there’s no doubt who the entire school is cheering for.

Go Jets Go signs, whiteout towels, player posters and inspirational quotes paper the walls and halls of the kindergarten-Grade 8 school in The Maples in Winnipeg.

Most students are wearing Winnipeg Jets apparel or white in support of the team ahead of Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs on Friday.

James Nisbet Community School students have filled halls, walls and display cases with items to support the Winnipeg Jets’ bid for the Stanley Cup. View image in full screen
James Nisbet Community School students have filled halls, walls and display cases with items to support the Winnipeg Jets’ bid for the Stanley Cup. Sarah Martens

“It creates a lot of connections and a sense of belonging,” lifelong Jets fan and Grade 6 teacher Sarah Martens says.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot of newcomer families or first-generation kiddos who’ve just come here themselves in the last year or two. It’s a great way to connect even if they’re not hockey fans.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On top of building community pride, the curriculum is Jets-fuelled these days — reading, writing and arithmetic, all steeped in team trivia and history.

Trending Now

The students also organized a fundraiser for the True North Youth Foundation, which supports activities and wellness programs for under-served kids

“We decided to use the playoff season as a starting point to raise money,” Grade 8 student Ramon Anima says.

They sold $1 raffle tickets for students to win a chance at Jets items and quickly blasted past their $500 target.

“There’s very generous people here we appreciate it,” Anima says, noting some kids brought in $20 and shared the money so other kids could get their name on a raffle ticket too.

“We have a nice community here supporting the Jets. Sports brings everyone together.”

With $640 raised so far and the Jets continuing their playoff journey, Anima says the new fundraising goal for the True North Youth Foundation is $1,000 and he has faith in his school community to get there.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices