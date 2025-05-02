Menu

Consumer

This Ninja pressure cooker lid could burn you, Health Canada warns in recall

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Recall issued for Ninja pressure cooking lids'
Health Matters: Recall issued for Ninja pressure cooking lids
Over 184,000 Ninja Foodie pressure cooker lids are being recalled due to a burn hazard. Health Canada says the lids can be opened by a consumer during use... causing hot contents to escape and posing a risk of burn injuries. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Friday May 2, 2025.
Health Canada says a burn risk has led the agency to recall a pressure cooker lid that has resulted in more than 100 injuries in the United States.

The recall notice posted Thursday says the pressure cooker lid on several models of Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp multi-cookers can be opened during cooking, “causing hot contents to escape” and “posing a potential risk of burn injuries to consumers.”

“Immediately stop using the multi-cookers’ pressure-cooking function, discard the pressure-cooking lid, and contact SharkNinja to arrange for a replacement pressure-cooking lid,” Health Canada said, using the name of the company behind the product.

Other functions like air frying remain safe to use, the notice says.

The recall notice includes a list of seven affected models of the multi-cooker and information on how to contact SharkNinja to receive a new lid.

The affected products were sold between January 2019 and April 2025.

Health Canada said the company has received five reports of the lids being opened during use in Canada out of more than 184,000 products sold. No injuries have been reported.

In the U.S., 106 reports of injury have been received by the company out of more than 1.8 million products sold.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall notice for the lids says more than 50 of the reported injuries involve second or third-degree burns to the face or body. It says 26 lawsuits have been filed to date.

The U.S. notice says the products were sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target stores nationwide and online, as well as on Ninja’s online store.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

