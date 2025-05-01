Pedestrian-only zone on Broadway

With just two weeks until the Broadway Bridge closure, businesses and organizations on both sides of the river are scrambling to make sure they are ready.
To help bring people to Broadway during the bridge’s rehabilitation, Strong Towns YXE proposed a pedestrian-only zone.
The zone would be active during July and August and span two blocks across Broadway, allowing businesses to extend their shops out into the streets. Businesses on Broadway have mixed reviews on the idea.
Find out more about this project in the video above.
