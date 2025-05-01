EA in Fort Saskatchewan charged after having relationship with student

Send this page to someone via email

Police northeast of Edmonton have laid charges against a young women after learning she was involved in a relationship with an underage student.

Earlier this week, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said officers received a tip about an alleged sexual relationship between a student and a substitute educational assistant.

Police said their investigation revealed the relationship began last year at the K-9 SouthPointe School, which is in the Elk Island Public Schools division.

The school division said it was informed by RCMP of the investigation on Thursday and the accused was an occasional substitute educational assistant.

“(The accused) worked as a substitute EA in a number of EIPS schools during her casual employment. EIPS is terminating (her) position and she is prohibited from being on any Elk Island Public School property, effective immediately,” the division said in a statement.

“Senior leaders and trustees are very distressed about the situation as the safety of students and staff is of paramount importance to Elk Island Public Schools. School-based and divisional supports will be made available as needed.”

As of Thursday, RCMP said there is no indication of additional victims in this investigation.

EIPS said it’s cooperating fully with RCMP but because the case is under investigation, no further details or comments would be provided.

Emily Toomey, 22, was arrested and charged on Thursday with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

Toomey has since been released on conditions and her next court date is scheduled for May 8 in Fort Saskatchewan.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100, or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.