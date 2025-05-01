Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Customers’ personal information stolen during cybersecurity breach: Nova Scotia Power

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 4:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians warned of growing ‘hostile’ cyber threats'
Canadians warned of growing ‘hostile’ cyber threats
RELATED: Canadians warned of growing 'hostile' cyber threats – Oct 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s electric utility says personal information belonging to some customers was taken during a recent cybersecurity breach.

In a statement, Nova Scotia Power says the theft occurred last Friday when the privately owned company detected unusual activity on its network.

At the time, the utility said there was unauthorized access into certain parts of its Canadian network, but there was no mention of access to personal data.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company says it has taken steps to contain the breach and has started an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts.

As well, Nova Scotia Power confirmed that police have been called in.

Customers affected by the breach will be contacted and given information and support.

Trending Now

“Rest assured, we are treating this situation very seriously,” the company said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The security of your information is our top priority. We are working urgently to determine the full nature and scope of the data that may have been affected, and individuals impacted.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices