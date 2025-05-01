Customers’ personal information stolen during cybersecurity breach: Nova Scotia Power

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s electric utility says personal information belonging to some customers was taken during a recent cybersecurity breach.

In a statement, Nova Scotia Power says the theft occurred last Friday when the privately owned company detected unusual activity on its network.

At the time, the utility said there was unauthorized access into certain parts of its Canadian network, but there was no mention of access to personal data.

The company says it has taken steps to contain the breach and has started an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts.

As well, Nova Scotia Power confirmed that police have been called in.

Customers affected by the breach will be contacted and given information and support.

“Rest assured, we are treating this situation very seriously,” the company said in a statement.

“The security of your information is our top priority. We are working urgently to determine the full nature and scope of the data that may have been affected, and individuals impacted.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.