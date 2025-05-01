3 people charged after Lethbridge man allegedly assaulted, kidnapped, unlawfully confined

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have charged two men and a woman with the assault, kidnapping and unlawful confinement of a 39-year-old man until he was able to make his escape from a home on the southside of the city last month.

Police say officers responded to reports of an assault during the early morning hours of April 21.

Investigators were able to determine that a man — who they say knew the accused — was allegedly threatened and assaulted when he arrived at the home, before being taken to a home on the westside of Lethbridge where he was confined for several hours.

Police said he suffered a serious head injury and had some of his property stolen during the attack, including his GMC truck.

The man was eventually able to escape, but claims one of the three accused later contacted him in an attempt to extort money from him in exchange for the return of his property.

The three accused, who were arrested on April 28 and 29, face the following charges:

37-year-old Kristylyn Nichole Healy of Lethbridge is charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, robbery, extortion, assault with a weapon, attempted obstruction of justice and two counts of uttering threats.

50-year-old Scott Cameron Sleightholm of Lethbridge has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, robbery and assault with a weapon.

53-year-old Steven Bruce Iseleis charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, robbery and assault with a weapon.

All three accused were remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

Investigators are still looking for the victim’s truck, described as a maroon 1993 GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate CVW-8105.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the truck or has information that could assist investigators to call the Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPs) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips – from the app store.