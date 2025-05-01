Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crews responding to a fire in Langley

By Annabel Bessem Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 3:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire crews battle flames at rural Langley property'
Fire crews battle flames at rural Langley property
WATCH: Fire crews responded quickly in Langley Thursday morning after a barn-type structure caught fire.
Crews were called to fight a fire in what’s believed to be a barn in Langley on Thursday morning.

The Township of Langley Fire Department tells Global News that crews got the call at 8:55 a.m. about the fire on the 6900 block of 224th Street.

The apparent barn appears to have been storing vehicles and boats.

Fire crews are still investigating if anyone was harmed.

The cause is still being determined.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

