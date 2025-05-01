Crews responding to a fire in Langley

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Crews were called to fight a fire in what’s believed to be a barn in Langley on Thursday morning.

The Township of Langley Fire Department tells Global News that crews got the call at 8:55 a.m. about the fire on the 6900 block of 224th Street.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The apparent barn appears to have been storing vehicles and boats.

Fire crews are still investigating if anyone was harmed.

The cause is still being determined.