Crews responding to a fire in Langley

Crews were called to fight a fire in what’s believed to be a barn in Langley on Thursday morning.
The Township of Langley Fire Department tells Global News that crews got the call at 8:55 a.m. about the fire on the 6900 block of 224th Street.
The apparent barn appears to have been storing vehicles and boats.
Fire crews are still investigating if anyone was harmed.
The cause is still being determined.
