Politics

No appetite for a provincial pension plan in Alberta, Danielle Smith says

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 2:54 pm
The idea of Alberta opting out of the Canada Pension Plan isn’t going any further — at least for now.

Premier Danielle Smith said she won’t be putting the creation of a provincial pension plan to a referendum any time soon.

Smith said on Thursday she doesn’t think Albertans have “an appetite” to pull out of the national pension program, and said the issue is further clouded by lack of detail on how much the province would get if it left.

In December, Canada’s chief actuary published a report saying Alberta’s perceived stake of the Canadian Pension Plan’s overall assets was substantially overestimated.

A government commissioned report in 2023 estimated Alberta would be owed over 50 per cent of the national plan’s assets, but the chief actuary pegged Alberta’s share at a maximum of 25 per cent.

After her government received the report, Smith said she was disappointed a clear answer on Alberta’s share wasn’t provided and that she planned to follow up with the actuary.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

