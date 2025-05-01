Menu

Sports

NBA House to be set up in Calgary for league finals in June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during second half NBA East Division 1st round game 6 basketball action in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during second half NBA East Division 1st round game 6 basketball action in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
NBA House, an immersive basketball experience and fan event, will return to Canada in downtown Calgary.

The exhibit will be held June 5 through June 8 at the same time as the NBA Finals.

NBA House will be at The Rooftop YYC, Calgary’s largest climate-controlled rooftop patio.

It will host viewing parties for Game 1 and Game 2 on June 5 and June 8, respectively.

There will also be meet-and-greets with three-time NBA champion Danny Green and 2010 NBA champion Metta World Peace.

Green most recently won an NBA championship in 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

