NBA House to be set up in Calgary for league finals in June

NBA House, an immersive basketball experience and fan event, will return to Canada in downtown Calgary.
The exhibit will be held June 5 through June 8 at the same time as the NBA Finals.
NBA House will be at The Rooftop YYC, Calgary’s largest climate-controlled rooftop patio.
NBA House appearance in Vancouver raises basketball fans’ hopes
It will host viewing parties for Game 1 and Game 2 on June 5 and June 8, respectively.
There will also be meet-and-greets with three-time NBA champion Danny Green and 2010 NBA champion Metta World Peace.
Trending Now
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Green most recently won an NBA championship in 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors.
Comments