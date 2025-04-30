Former Alberta minister Peter Guthrie tables cabinet notes, calls for transparency

The former Alberta cabinet minister removed from caucus says he’s been pestering the government in question period and tabling a series of documents in the legislature in an effort to provide transparency.
Peter Guthrie says transparency has been missing from the United Conservative government as it continues to navigate a health-care contract scandal.
Guthrie says he’s trying to make up for that by making public pages of meeting notes he kept from his time in cabinet.
The handwritten notes are from meetings earlier this year during which he says he was misled by Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange about what they knew and when.
Smith and LaGrange have denied allegations of wrongdoing, which stem from a lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services.
Athana Mentzelopoulos claims she was wrongfully fired in January for looking into sweetheart deals, high-level political interference and corruption in multimillion-dollar health contracts.
— More to come…
- Trump says ‘great relationship’ with Canada possible under Carney
- Diana Fox Carney: Hockey player, economist — and the prime minister’s wife
- Not just Poilievre — these familiar MPs also lost their seats in Canada’s election
- Poilievre’s Conservatives must do ‘soul-searching’ after election loss: N.S. premier
Comments