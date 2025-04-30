Menu

Politics

Former Alberta minister Peter Guthrie tables cabinet notes, calls for transparency

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
MLA Peter Guthrie at the Alberta legislature on Oct 30, 2024. View image in full screen
MLA Peter Guthrie at the Alberta legislature on Oct 30, 2024. Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
The former Alberta cabinet minister removed from caucus says he’s been pestering the government in question period and tabling a series of documents in the legislature in an effort to provide transparency.

Peter Guthrie says transparency has been missing from the United Conservative government as it continues to navigate a health-care contract scandal.

Guthrie says he’s trying to make up for that by making public pages of meeting notes he kept from his time in cabinet.

The handwritten notes are from meetings earlier this year during which he says he was misled by Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange about what they knew and when.

Click to play video: 'Ousted UCP MLA Peter Guthrie releases letter critical of former party'
Ousted UCP MLA Peter Guthrie releases letter critical of former party

Smith and LaGrange have denied allegations of wrongdoing, which stem from a lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services.

Athana Mentzelopoulos claims she was wrongfully fired in January for looking into sweetheart deals, high-level political interference and corruption in multimillion-dollar health contracts.

Click to play video: 'MLA Peter Guthrie booted from UCP: ‘Criticizing government comes at a cost’'
MLA Peter Guthrie booted from UCP: ‘Criticizing government comes at a cost’

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

