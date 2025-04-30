Menu

Canada

Thousands without power after Ontario thunderstorms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 9:54 am
1 min read
Severe storms possible for southern Ontario, including Toronto
WATCH: Severe storms possible for southern Ontario, including Toronto
A powerful storm Tuesday evening toppled trees and power lines in Ontario, where thousands remained without power Wednesday morning.

A Hydro One outage update indicated more than 60,000 customers were without power.

The provincial utility said damaged trees on power lines and broken poles were part of the damage crews were assessing.

Environment Canada had warned of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rains ahead of the severe thunderstorm.

Local utilities were reporting that about 1,000 customers were still without power in Toronto and around 500 in Ottawa, but the numbers were coming down early Wednesday.

Large parts of the province were under flood advisories.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

