Truck driver dead after crash with transit bus in Toronto

Toronto police say a driver is dead after his truck collided with a TTC bus in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.
Officers and paramedics responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a truck and a TTC bus near the intersection of Meadowvale Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E.
Get breaking National news
They were informed that the driver of the truck might have been ejected.
Police say the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no reports of anyone else hurt.
The incident forced several road closures in the area.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact traffic services.
- Severe storms possible for southern Ontario, including Toronto
- Ontario may let police seize car fob hacking tools in auto theft crackdown
- Ford congratulates Carney on election win, shrugs off claim he’s a ‘problem’ for Conservatives
- Trial continues for 5 former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team
Comments