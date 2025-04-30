Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Truck driver dead after crash with transit bus in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 6:51 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say a driver is dead after his truck collided with a TTC bus in the city's east end Tuesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say a driver is dead after his truck collided with a TTC bus in the city's east end Tuesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC?jjf
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say a driver is dead after his truck collided with a TTC bus in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.

Officers and paramedics responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a truck and a TTC bus near the intersection of Meadowvale Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They were informed that the driver of the truck might have been ejected.

Police say the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no reports of anyone else hurt.

Trending Now

The incident forced several road closures in the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact traffic services.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices