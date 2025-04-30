Truck driver dead after crash with transit bus in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a driver is dead after his truck collided with a TTC bus in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.

Officers and paramedics responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a truck and a TTC bus near the intersection of Meadowvale Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They were informed that the driver of the truck might have been ejected.

Police say the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no reports of anyone else hurt.

The incident forced several road closures in the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact traffic services.