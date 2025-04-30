Menu

Politics

Made in Ontario or just packaged here? Ontario NDP push for clearer grocery store labels

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 6:26 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Groceries: how to recognize what ‘made in’ Canada and ‘product of’ Canada means'
Groceries: how to recognize what ‘made in’ Canada and ‘product of’ Canada means
WATCH: Groceries: how to recognize what 'made in' Canada and 'product of' Canada means – Mar 22, 2025
The Ontario NDP is set to test the Ford government’s promise to work together on the issue of U.S. tariffs with a motion designed to make it easier for customers to work out if products have been made locally or simply repackaged after crossing the border.

The party will use an opposition day motion on Wednesday to ask the province to support its labelling plan — a move it hopes will ensure Made in Ontario and Made in Canada labels are being used to help shop local during the trade war and not to drive grocery store profits.

“It’s simple, we will require grocery giants like Loblaws and Sobeys to clearly label when a product is made in Ontario or imported from the U.S. — so you can choose Ontario and strengthen Ontario,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said.

The motion would also tell grocery stores they must clearly label to people when prices have increased substantially.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had suggested he was open to the idea of working with opposition parties in the face of tariff threats from the United States. As the legislative session has got underway, however, he has turned down the idea of a cross-party working group on tariffs, and there have been few concrete examples of tariff decisions where the NDP, Liberals or Greens have been given serious input.

Government House Leader Steve Clark said that Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford would “be responding for the government” to the NDP’s motion on Wednesday, but would not say whether the government would support it.

The premier’s office also did not directly respond to questions from Global News over whether or not the NDP motion would receive government support.

Trending Now

“Our government is making it easier for consumers to support local workers and businesses by tearing down interprovincial trade barriers,” a spokesperson for the premier said, referencing plans in proposed legislation to establish a day where Ontario products are promoted.

They said they “continue to strongly encourage” grocery stores to put clear labels on their products and are “exploring changes” to make sure it is clear which products are made in Ontario.

Stiles urged Ford to back her party’s motion.

“Donald Trump’s reckless tariffs and senseless threats to our sovereignty are no joke, and people across our country are taking a second look at how they can use their hard-earned money to support Canadian businesses,” she said.

“We are giving Premier Ford the opportunity to say yes to helping people Choose Ontario-made products. Lets help families make informed choices, keep more money in their pocket, and fight back against Trump’s tariffs.”

Opposition day motions are generally more symbolic than effective, as they require government support to pass and be acted on.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

