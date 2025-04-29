Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Woman critically injured by falling tree branch: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 6:17 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police say a woman was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after a large tree branch fell and hit her in the city’s midtown.

Police say they responded to the scene near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a large tree branch that had fallen onto the street and struck a woman and a child.

Police say a woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, while a 10-year-old child was unhurt.

Toronto police did not specify the cause of the fallen tree branch, but Environment Canada has placed the city under a severe thunderstorm watch, saying there could be “damaging wind gusts and large hail.”

The weather agency says the city could be at risk of a tornado, and could see wind gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour and hail up to four centimetres in size.

The agency says strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

