Woman critically injured by falling tree branch: Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after a large tree branch fell and hit her in the city’s midtown.

Police say they responded to the scene near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a large tree branch that had fallen onto the street and struck a woman and a child.

Police say a woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, while a 10-year-old child was unhurt.

Toronto police did not specify the cause of the fallen tree branch, but Environment Canada has placed the city under a severe thunderstorm watch, saying there could be “damaging wind gusts and large hail.”

The weather agency says the city could be at risk of a tornado, and could see wind gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour and hail up to four centimetres in size.

The agency says strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.