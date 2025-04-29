Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘A huge responsibility’: New Liberal MP ready to represent northern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
Rebecca Chartrand.
Rebecca Chartrand. Liberal Party of Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a rough night for the federal NDP, the party held on to its seat in Winnipeg Central but lost its other two ridings in Manitoba.

In Elmwood-Transcona, NDP incumbent Leila Dance — who only took office last September in a byelection — was ousted by Conservative Colin Reynolds, while up north in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, longtime NDP MP Niki Ashton was unseated after more than a decade-and-a-half in office.

Ashton was defeated Monday night by Liberal challenger Rebecca Chartrand, who told Global News her victory is just the beginning, with the real work still to come.

“We know we have a huge responsibility to continue holding space for all 67 communities and we want to deliver on that,” Chartrand said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I made it very clear that this wasn’t about making promises — this was about getting out there and listening to people and really trying to understand what’s important to people in terms of their challenges and aspirations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chartrand says her team did a lot of door-knocking throughout the campaign, which she says will help her in Ottawa.

I think because we were able to really get out into communities and listen, I feel like I really have a good bird’s eye of the collective voice in this riding,” she said.

“We’re going to rely on that and we’re going to keep building on it because obviously there’s regional issues and aspirations, and we’re going to balance what it is people want and need throughout this riding.”

Trending Now

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski covers a massive but sparsely populated area — the northern four-fifths of the province — and had been held by Ashton since 2008, when she defeated then-Liberal incumbent Tina Keeper.

Click to play video: 'Hudson Bay Railway, Port of Churchill receive funding boost'
Hudson Bay Railway, Port of Churchill receive funding boost
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices