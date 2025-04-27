Vancouver mayor to speak following tragedy at Lapu Lapu festival

See more sharing options

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is set to speak live on Sunday afternoon following the deadly tragedy at the Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday night.

Sim will speak, alongside representatives from the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, at 2 p.m. PT.

That will be broadcast live.

Vancouver police confirmed on Sunday morning that 11 people were killed and dozens more injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver on Saturday night.

The suspect approached the festival from East 43rd Avenue and drove through the crowd.

The festival was taking place mainly on the grounds of a school located at 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

Vancouver festival tragedy: 11 killed, dozens injured on 'darkest day' in city's history, police say

No charges have yet been laid in connection with the incident but police said a 30-year-old man is in custody.

Interim Vancouver police Chief Const. Steve Rai said the man is a Vancouver resident and has a significant history of interactions with police in connection with mental health issues.

This story will be updated following the press conference.