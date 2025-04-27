Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver mayor to speak following tragedy at Lapu Lapu festival

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and the Vancouver Police Department are expected to provide an update on the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy at 2 p.m. PT.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is set to speak live on Sunday afternoon following the deadly tragedy at the Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday night.

Sim will speak, alongside representatives from the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, at 2 p.m. PT.

That will be broadcast live.

Vancouver police confirmed on Sunday morning that 11 people were killed and dozens more injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver on Saturday night.

The suspect approached the festival from East 43rd Avenue and drove through the crowd.

The festival was taking place mainly on the grounds of a school located at 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver festival tragedy: 11 killed, dozens injured on ‘darkest day’ in city’s history, police say'
Vancouver festival tragedy: 11 killed, dozens injured on ‘darkest day’ in city’s history, police say
No charges have yet been laid in connection with the incident but police said a 30-year-old man is in custody.

Interim Vancouver police Chief Const. Steve Rai said the man is a Vancouver resident and has a significant history of interactions with police in connection with mental health issues.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

