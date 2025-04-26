Menu

Canada

Ontario man in custody on allegations he tried to join terror group: RCMP

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 26, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
A 32-year-old Ontario man who police allege tried to leave Canada to join a terrorist organization has been arrested

The man remains in custody following an April 20 court appearance in Brampton, Ont. A publication ban prevents the release of more details, including the name of the organization the man was allegedly trying to join.

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team made the arrest.

The suspect appeared in an Ontario Court in Brampton on April 20. He remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

Police said a publication ban prevents them from providing further details about his identity or what organization he was allegedly attempting to join.

The RCMP emphasized its commitment to protecting national security and investigating threats, including terrorism and foreign interference. “Threats to Canada’s national security are a priority for the RCMP,” authorities said in a release.

