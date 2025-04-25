Fans allege security at a Bush concert in Kelowna were using ‘excessive force’

Send this page to someone via email

What was supposed to be a nostalgic night of ’90s rock quickly turned chaotic for some concertgoers at the Bush concert at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Multiple attendees have alleged that security at Prospera Place used excessive force on fans during the show’s opening act. Videos and social media posts describe scenes of drinks and phones being knocked out of hands and fans being dragged out of the venue — some, they say, without clear cause.

Jaymz Harker, a witness at the concert, says he was stunned by what he saw.

“Two young girls were just dancing when security suddenly jumped over the barricade and pulled them out,” Harker told Global News. “They dragged them out aggressively, so we followed because we didn’t think it was right.

“When we caught up, we saw multiple security guards swing one girl around with her hands behind her back and slam her face-first into the pavement.”

Harker also claims he was threatened with removal for trying to intervene.

“I was calling out the way they were handling it, it was dangerous and they didn’t have a right to do that. Another guard approached me and told me if I took another step forward I would be removed as well,” he said.

But not everyone is blaming security. In Facebook posts and comment threads, other concertgoers shared a different perspective — some claiming that security guards were themselves assaulted during the chaos.

One person wrote, “Multiple guards were punched, scratched, even grabbed by the throat.” Another attendee described a drunken altercation nearby, saying it began with, “a super intoxicated person who refused to leave after being asked to go.”

In a statement to Global News, Prospera Place Management said, “The safety and well-being of all patrons and staff at Prospera Place is our top priority. We are aware of recent incidents involving the Securiguard personnel and the RCMP, and we are conducting internal reviews to understand the circumstances fully.”

Securiguard also issued a statement, saying:

“We take any concerns regarding the conduct of our team members very seriously and are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and care in every interaction.”

According to the RCMP, officers responded to several altercations at the concert — and confirmed that some individuals were held in custody overnight for intoxication.

“It really upset us,” Harker added. “It set a bad tone for the concert.”