Liberals and Independent candidate Rod Loyola in row over use of red signs in Edmonton

The Liberal Party of Canada and an Independent candidate in Edmonton are at odds over what kind of federal election lawn signs the former Liberal can use.

The Liberals say Rod Loyola’s signs in the Edmonton Gateway riding feature Liberal branding without authorization and may create confusion for voters.

With just days to go in the federal campaign, they say they’ve lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Canada Elections, and have asked Loyola to pull the signs down.

Loyola says his red signs have no Liberal branding, clearly label him as an Independent, and the Liberals don’t own the colour red or the font in which his name is written.

He also says his campaign has heard complaints from supporters who say their signs were being stolen and replaced with Liberal signs without permission, and they have filed a complaint with Elections Canada.

Loyola was in the middle of his third term as an NDP member of the Alberta legislature when he left provincial politics to run for the Liberals, only to be dropped by Mark Carney’s party and replaced by Liberal candidate Jeremy Hoefsloot.