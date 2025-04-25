Ottawa bus crash inquest coming to a close, jury to consider recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest into a deadly Ottawa bus crash in 2019 is coming to a close, with the jury expected to soon begin their deliberations.

The inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anthonia Van Beek.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All three died after a double-decker bus operated by OC Transpo hopped a curb and struck a shelter at the Westboro transit station on Jan. 11, 2019.

The jury heard evidence over the last three weeks from many witnesses, including transit safety experts and officials from Transport Canada, the Ontario transportation ministry and the City of Ottawa.

Various parties in the inquest are making their final submissions today.

The inquest jurors are expected to determine the manner of death in each case and they also may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.