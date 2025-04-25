Menu

Canada

Ottawa bus crash inquest coming to a close, jury to consider recommendations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
A coroner’s inquest into a deadly Ottawa bus crash in 2019 is coming to a close, with the jury expected to soon begin their deliberations.

The inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anthonia Van Beek.

All three died after a double-decker bus operated by OC Transpo hopped a curb and struck a shelter at the Westboro transit station on Jan. 11, 2019.

The jury heard evidence over the last three weeks from many witnesses, including transit safety experts and officials from Transport Canada, the Ontario transportation ministry and the City of Ottawa.

Various parties in the inquest are making their final submissions today.

The inquest jurors are expected to determine the manner of death in each case and they also may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

