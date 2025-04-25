Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Americans ‘invade’ Nanaimo this weekend after viral TikTok invite

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Americans ‘invade’ Nanaimo to help boost economy'
Americans ‘invade’ Nanaimo to help boost economy
A viral TikTok video calling Americans to Vancouver Island has resulted in many U.S. citizens coming to Nanaimo and helping boost the local economy amid a trade war. Kylie Stanton reports.
When Nanaimo resident Tod Maffin invited Americans to come to his city to show their support for Canada, he didn’t think many would come.

However, it appears he was wrong.

Maffin posted a TikTok video in February inviting Americans to visit for this upcoming weekend and more than 2,000 have said they would come.

Some tourists were already in the city, while others said they were en route.

“Even if 100 come, 100 people spending American dollars in this economy during the trade war is great,” Maffin told Global News.

“Look, we are a resource town,” Maffin said. “We’re forestry and fishery, our roots are in mining. To have people come and spend money in our economy during a trade war when those resources are being hit is just phenomenal.”

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo man welcoming Americans to the harbour city amid political tension'
Nanaimo man welcoming Americans to the harbour city amid political tension
On Friday, Maffin will welcome everyone to Maffeo Sutton Park for a big family photo.

He has promised to take the tourists around and show them everything the region has to offer.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

