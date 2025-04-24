Lions Bay landslide sparks lawsuit from deceased couple’s children, neighbours

Send this page to someone via email

A lawsuit has now been launched against the B.C. government and other defendants following the deadly landslide in Lions Bay last year.

The Dec. 14 slide crashed through the home of David and Barbara Enns, killing them.

Now, their children and two neighbours allege that illegal construction of roads and a reservoir on provincial land above the Enns’ home caused or contributed to the slide.

The lawsuit also names the Village of Lions Bay and Steven Vestergaard, the man who built the roads and reservoir.

Vestergaard told Global News that a provincial official told him nothing he did caused the slide.

The provincial government has yet to respond to Global News’ request for comment.

“The province failed to address, or adequately address, the risks posed by the illegal works to the residents, their properties and users of the Sea-to-Sky Highway,” according to the court documents.

It states that the B.C. government and Vestergaard each failed to adequately complete or ensure the completion of any or some of the actions set out in 2014 or ensure that the known risks associated with the illegal works were resolved or mitigated.

“At no time did the province communicate to the residents that the steps it promised to take in the 2014 Representations had not been completed, nor did the province correct its representations to all or some of the residents that the risks had been addressed,” the filing reads.

The lawsuit claims that the two neighbours homes suffered loss and damages due to the debris flow including personal possessions, utilities, access routes and loss of income or rental income.

“The plaintiffs Jody Dyer and Michael Enns claim damages under the Family Compensation Act due to the wrongful death of their parents, including funeral costs and other out-of-pocket expenses, loss of the Enns’ family home and all or most personal possessions on the Enns’ property and loss of inheritance,” it states in the document.