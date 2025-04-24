Pacioretty draws into Leafs’ lineup for Game 3

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OTTAWA – Max Pacioretty will draw into the Maple Leafs lineup for Game 3 of the Toronto’s first-round playoff series with the Ottawa Senators.

The veteran winger is set to the take the place of Nick Robertson on the third line beside Max Domi and Bobby McMann on Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto leads the best-of-seven Battle of Ontario 2-0 after consecutive home victories.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pacioretty last played Feb. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks before being shut down with an undisclosed injury.

The 36-year-old has dealt with a number of health issues in recent seasons, including tearing his right Achilles twice in less than a year.

Pacioretty had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 games with the Leafs in 2024-25 after making the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.