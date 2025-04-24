SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Pacioretty draws into Leafs’ lineup for Game 3

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
OTTAWA – Max Pacioretty will draw into the Maple Leafs lineup for Game 3 of the Toronto’s first-round playoff series with the Ottawa Senators.

The veteran winger is set to the take the place of Nick Robertson on the third line beside Max Domi and Bobby McMann on Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Toronto Maple Leaf's gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario
Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario
Toronto leads the best-of-seven Battle of Ontario 2-0 after consecutive home victories.

Pacioretty last played Feb. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks before being shut down with an undisclosed injury.

The 36-year-old has dealt with a number of health issues in recent seasons, including tearing his right Achilles twice in less than a year.

Pacioretty had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 games with the Leafs in 2024-25 after making the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

