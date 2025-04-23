Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan health care workers rally for wage increases

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 7:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan health care workers rally for wage increases'
Saskatchewan health care workers rally for wage increases
WATCH: Hundreds of health care workers took to the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Wednesday calling on the government for better wages and work conditions.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hundreds of health care workers took to the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Wednesday, calling on the government for better wages and work conditions.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5430 said they have gone more than three years without a raise and have been without a contract since April 2023.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, the Ministry of Health said an “unprecedent” wage offer was declined earlier this spring.

Watch the video at the top of the page for more.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices