Saskatchewan health care workers rally for wage increases

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hundreds of health care workers took to the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Wednesday, calling on the government for better wages and work conditions.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5430 said they have gone more than three years without a raise and have been without a contract since April 2023.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, the Ministry of Health said an “unprecedent” wage offer was declined earlier this spring.

Watch the video at the top of the page for more.