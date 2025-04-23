Menu

Environment

Saskatchewan wildfire season underway with hotter summer expected: officials

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 5:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire bans issued in Saskatchewan'
Fire bans issued in Saskatchewan
WATCH FROM APRIL 16, 2025: With snow barely off the ground, parts of Saskatchewan are already facing heightened wildfire danger. Several rural municipalities, including Vanscoy, Corman Park, Rosthern, Eagle Creek and Meadow Lake, have issued fire bans as dry conditions settle in.
Saskatchewan public safety officials say they’re anticipating an average wildfire season with a cooler spring but hotter summer.

Marlo Pritchard from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says firefighters are already working or are in the process of being recalled.

He says one air tanker is also operational and ready to respond to any emergencies.

Two people stand as the South Saskatchewan River is enveloped by forest fire smoke in Saskatoon, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Saskatchewan public safety officials say they are anticipating an average wildfire season with a cooler spring and hotter summer. View image in full screen
Two people stand as the South Saskatchewan River is enveloped by forest fire smoke in Saskatoon, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Pritchard says the public should be taking precautions to prevent wildfires, such as not driving on dry grass and drowning out campfires with water until they’ve been extinguished.

He adds that more than half of wildfires in Saskatchewan are caused by humans.

The agency is reporting four active wildfires, including one that is not contained.

Click to play video: 'Thousands still out of homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to wildfires'
Thousands still out of homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to wildfires
© 2025 The Canadian Press

