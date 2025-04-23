Saskatchewan wildfire season underway with hotter summer expected: officials

Saskatchewan public safety officials say they’re anticipating an average wildfire season with a cooler spring but hotter summer.
Marlo Pritchard from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says firefighters are already working or are in the process of being recalled.
He says one air tanker is also operational and ready to respond to any emergencies.
Pritchard says the public should be taking precautions to prevent wildfires, such as not driving on dry grass and drowning out campfires with water until they’ve been extinguished.
He adds that more than half of wildfires in Saskatchewan are caused by humans.
The agency is reporting four active wildfires, including one that is not contained.
