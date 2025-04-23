Menu

Canada

Manitobans advocate for change on Earth Day

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 11:48 am
2 min read
Manitobans call for action on Earth Day
On this Earth Day, Manitobans of all ages gathered at the Legislative Building, advocating for change while also celebrating the place we call home. As Global's Teagan Rasche reports, the advocacy comes at a time when many feel climate change and the environment are taking a back seat.
April 22 marks Earth Day, a day to honour the planet and also bring awareness of what action needs to be taken.

“People are concerned about the environment, and it’s time to get going and fix things and not just talk about them,” said Pat Wally, the chair of Seniors for Climate Manitoba.

Wally, and hundreds of others, gathered outside of the Manitoba Legislative building Tuesday to encourage the government to make a plan on how they can reach their 2030 climate goals.

“We also need to increase our use of renewables, on a national basis we need to reinforce the East-West Tie Line, we need to protect our water — there are so many issues,” Wally said.

Meanwhile, inside the legislative building, hundreds of others gathered to celebrate Earth Day.

Curt Hull, the project director with Climate Change Connection says it’s a good reminder we have to work together for change.

“We have to remember that climate change and the climate emergency is a systemic problem,” Hull said.

On a provincial level, Manitoba’s environment minister, Mike Moyes, says every day should be Earth Day.

“We’re looking at our energy plan. So we’re trying to get our wind — that 600 megawatts of wind online. We’re looking at increasing our geothermal. We are looking at preserving nature,” Moyes said.

“A whole variety of different issues we’re really excited to keep working on every single day.”

However, on the federal election trail, many feel climate and the environment are taking a back seat.

Trending Now

Recent polling by IPSOS for Global News shows climate change is tied for 11th most important issue, with just 8 per cent of Canadians picking it among their top three issues. In the 2019 election, it was the second most important issue.

This is a narrative advocates like Wally hope to change by inspiring the next generation.

“If we have children here, and they get excited, then this can be a multigenerational thing that can go on indefinitely,” Wally said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

