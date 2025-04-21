Man, 46, found dead after limo catches on fire in Whitby, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s fire marshal is investigating after man was found dead in a limousine that caught on fire last week in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Region police say officers responded to the scene near Consumers Drive and Brock Street just before 9 a.m. on Thursday to assist with a fire call.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say firefighters were on scene for a vehicle fire and had found someone dead inside a limo.

Police have identified the man as 46-year-old Jason Webber.

They say an autopsy found no signs of foul play, and it’s believed his injuries were a result of the fire.

Police say an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.