Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man, 46, found dead after limo catches on fire in Whitby, Ont.: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2025 5:56 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
The province’s fire marshal is investigating after man was found dead in a limousine that caught on fire last week in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Region police say officers responded to the scene near Consumers Drive and Brock Street just before 9 a.m. on Thursday to assist with a fire call.

They say firefighters were on scene for a vehicle fire and had found someone dead inside a limo.

Police have identified the man as 46-year-old Jason Webber.

Trending Now

They say an autopsy found no signs of foul play, and it’s believed his injuries were a result of the fire.

Police say an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

