Canada

Halifax utility diverting millions of cubic metres of wastewater into harbour, basin

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
Halifax’s water utility says it needs to divert millions of cubic metres of wastewater into the Halifax harbour and Bedford Basin as part of maintenance work in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the utility says the Halifax and Dartmouth wastewater systems need “critical” maintenance work, including upgrades to their ultraviolet disinfection equipment.

Brittany Smith says that because of the nature of the work, Halifax Water is unable to avoid diverting the wastewater into the harbour.

The utility says it expects the closure of the Halifax facility will divert two million cubic metres of wastewater, and the Dartmouth facility closure will divert another four million cubic metres.

Work on the Halifax facility begins today and is expected to take five days, and maintenance on the Dartmouth treatment facility is scheduled to start April 28 and should take four weeks.

Smith says the utility is recommending people avoid swimming in the water during the maintenance period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

